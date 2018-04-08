‘Impeachment can’t be answer to every question in judiciary’

New Delhi : Justice J Chelameswar, who courted controversy by virtually revolting against CJI Dipak Misra, said impeachment cannot be an answer to every question or problem. When asked by journalist Karan Thapar if there is “sufficient ground for seeking impeachment of CJ”, Chelameswar said, “Impeachment can’t be the answer for every question or problem. His response is in the backdrop of moves by opposition to initiate impeachment against CJI.