I’m entering into politics because ruling AIADMK party is bad: Kamal Haasan

Chennai [Tamil Nadu]: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said that he was entering into politics ‘only because the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party is bad’.

“I am entering politics only because the ruling AIADMK party is bad, that is why I am not meeting any of them,” he said to the media. Haasan will kick off his state-wide tour on Wednesday with the launch of his political party Tamil Nadu’s Madurai. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will be attending Haasan’s party launch in Madurai.

According to reports, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are also invited to attend the launch although their participation has not been confirmed yet. In November last year, Haasan had confirmed his political entry by announcing the launch of a whistleblower app.