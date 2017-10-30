Illegal mining: CM Yogi cracks whip on officers over alleged dereliction

The chief minister warned Gonda DM Jitendra Bahadur Singh and SP Umesh Kumar Singh and also Mau DM Rishirendra Kumar and SP Lalit Kumar Singh for not keeping a tab on illegal mining activities, the official spokesperson said.

New Delhi : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today suspended four SHOs and two mining inspectors, and issued warnings to the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of Gonda and Mau districts over alleged laxity in curbing illegal mining, an official said. The CM also directed departmental action against three sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) and as many circle officers (CO), an official spokesperson said here.

The CM has suspended the station house officers (SHOs) of Colonelganj, Umri Begamgunj and Nawabganj police stations in Gonda as well as the SHO of Sarailakhansi police station in Mau, he said adding that the mining inspectors of Mau and Gonda were also suspended for their alleged failure in checking illegal mining.

The chief minister warned Gonda DM Jitendra Bahadur Singh and SP Umesh Kumar Singh and also Mau DM Rishirendra Kumar and SP Lalit Kumar Singh for not keeping a tab on illegal mining activities, the official spokesperson said.

Orders have been issued to initiate departmental action against three SDMs and as many COs in both the districts, he said.