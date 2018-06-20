IIMC entrance examination 2018 result postponed for a day; follow these steps to check online

IIMC entrance examinations 2018 results was likely to be announced on June 20, but unfortunately it is postponed and now the result will be released on June 21, Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official said, “Due to the problem in the IIMC server, iimc.nic.in, the results of IIMC entrance examination will not be declared today, is likely to be declared tomorrow, June 21.”

Candidates were eagerly waiting for the result, but they have to wait for one more day. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result on official website iimc.nic.in. The examination was conducted on May 26 and 27.

GD/ interview for the English journalism course will be conducted from July 2 to July 7. Candidates for Hindi Journalism and Advertising have to appear for the GD and interview from July 3 to July 6, and radio and TV journalism candidates have to appear for GD and interview from July 4 to July 6, 2018.

Steps to check the result online

1: Visit the official website, iimc.nic.in

2: Click on the ‘Result’ tab

3: In the new tab, click on the course wise results

4: A pdf sheet will open with the roll number of selected candidates

5: Download it and take a print out for further reference.