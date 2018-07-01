IGNOU scam exposed, claim J&K Police

Jammu : The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed on Saturday to have exposed a major scam at an Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) centre in Kathua district, where nearly 4,000 students were issued bogus degrees without appearing in examinations. The scam at the IGNOU centre was unearthed after the police received an input that a person – identified as Prashant Bandari – and his associates were involved in fraudulently conducting examinations and giving admissions to students at the centre established in Billawar town in 2014-15, a crime branch spokesman said. “About 4,000 students have been shown taken admission through the centre and till date no examination has been conducted by this centre. The students enrolled through the centre have been shown appeared in examinations and degrees issued to them,” he said.

The centre runs two admission sessions – in January and July – and two examinations sessions – in June and December – every year with enrolment of 800 to 1,200 students in each session, the spokesman said.