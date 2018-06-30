IG transferred after Tuticorin violence gets promoTED

Chennai: Senior IPS officer Shailesh Kumar Yadav was on Friday promoted as Additional Director General of Police, weeks after being shunted out from the post of IGP South Zone in the wake of the violence and police firing during anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin.

Yadav, transferred to Chennai as IGP (Armed Police) on June 9, will now be ADGP/Special Officer of the Tamil Nadu Police Transport Corporation, said an official statement, which also included transfers and promotions of seven other top officers, reports PTI.

Protests demanding closure of the Sterlite’s copper smelter unit in Tuticorin, which comes under the IG South Zone jurisdiction, had turned violent on May 22 and 23 and 13 people were killed in police firing.