“None of the objectives that the Prime Minister set out to achieve have been achieved. If this is good governance, we all need to question”

New Delhi : CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday took a swipe at Modi Government, asking whether observing ‘Good Governance Day’ meant increasing the troubles of people as has happened post demonetisation.

With the 50-day deadline on demonetisation set to get over by next week, Yechury claimed none of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stated objectives including those of combating corruption and black money have been achieved until now.

“…the troubles for people (post demonetisation) are only mounting further, not easing. The lines at the ATMs and banks are becoming longer. “None of the objectives that the Prime Minister set out to achieve have been achieved. If this is good governance, we all need to question,” Yechury said in a video posted on twitter. The government on Sunday celebrated former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday as ‘Good Governance Day’.

The Marxist leader insisted the country needs “better governance” than good governance as it moves into the next year and called for redoubling resolve to improve lives of people against government’s “policies of anarchy which do not seem to be ending soon”.

“And that is a challenge all of us need to meet,” he added.–PTI