If Parrikar can’t keep quiet, the PM should sack him: Amarinder

New Delhi: Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh, on Thursday, hit out at Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar over his remarks on the selection of the Chief of Army Staff, saying the remarks were not only “uncalled for but an insult” to two top army commanders.

Talking to media-persons after a group of ex-servicemen extended support to Congress ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, he said Modi and Parrikar had been repeatedly “betraying” the defence forces with their apathetic attitude to the problems of the servicemen and the ex-servicemen. He said from the issue of ‘one rank, one pension (OROP)’ to 7th Pay Commission and downgrading of army ranks, the armed personnel and ex-servicemen had, time and again, been “humiliated” by the Defence Ministry headed by Parrikar.

“If Parrikar can’t keep his mouth shut on such matters, it’s time the PM chooses a man fit enough to look after our services, which are the last bastion of stability, secularism, ” Amarinder wrote in a Facebook post.