Identity crisis for JCOs!

New Delhi: The Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), promoted from soldier rank, keep struggling on whether they are gazetted officers or not. Those posted in the Defence Ministry in South Block are pricked over denial of gazetted status to them as they are issued the grey colour identity card equating them with the Group-C employees.

The Defence Ministry sought to bury the controversy ruling that “JCOs are not covered under the definition of officer”. The JCOs have protested that the Army Act 1950 accords them the status of Group-B equivalent gazetted officers. They also cite Section 151 of the Defence Service Regulations 1987 that states that the JCOs are granted commission by the President. The ministry countered it by citing a reply by the Adjutant General Branch of the Army in the Right to Information reply that JCOs are non-gazetted officers. JCOs say the RTI reply was cancelled by Army on November 3 last year, stressing that the JCOs are always “Group B” gazetted officers. –Our Bureau