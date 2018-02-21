ICWAI foundation, Inter and CMA results are out; follow these steps to check result
ICWAI results 2017 for Foundation, Inter and Management Accounting (CMA) exam organized in December 2017 is out candidates can check their results on clicking the following links http://www.examicmai.in and https://www.examicmai.org. The result was to be announced in December 2017 but today it has been announced. The sites are working slow but the candidates can check their result on the above given portals.
Here are the steps how you can check your result
Step 1) Log on to the official website of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India – icmai.in
Step 2) Go to the mentioned websites – examicmai.org or examicmai.in
Step 3) Click on the link for the foundation/intermediate/final results of December CMA exams
Step 4) A new web page will appear
Step 5) Enter the required details in the fields provided
Step 6) Submit the information
Step 7) The result will be displayed
Step 8) Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference