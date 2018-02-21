ICWAI results 2017 for Foundation, Inter and Management Accounting (CMA) exam organized in December 2017 is out candidates can check their results on clicking the following links http://www.examicmai.in and https://www.examicmai.org. The result was to be announced in December 2017 but today it has been announced. The sites are working slow but the candidates can check their result on the above given portals.

Here are the steps how you can check your result

Step 1) Log on to the official website of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India – icmai.in

Step 2) Go to the mentioned websites – examicmai.org or examicmai.in

Step 3) Click on the link for the foundation/intermediate/final results of December CMA exams

Step 4) A new web page will appear

Step 5) Enter the required details in the fields provided

Step 6) Submit the information

Step 7) The result will be displayed

Step 8) Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference