ICSI CS Foundation Result 2017 out; check results, names of top rankers at icsi.edu
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), has today declared the results for the ICSI CS Foundation programme December 2017 exam. The results were displayed on the official website – icsi.edu.
The marksheets are available online, as per the ICSI notification, has said that the no physical copy of the result will be issued, reported NDTV. The institute will also release the subject-wise break up of marks and marks statement once the results are out. The board on its website has announced the names of the top rankers. The names are as follows:
Rank 1:
GARIMA VAISH
QASIM SAIF
Rank 2:
URVASHI GUPTA
KHUSHI KHURANA
MUSKAN JAIN
Rank 3:
MANSI KARANDIKAR
Rank 4:
UTKARSHA TANAJI SHILIMKAR
Rank 5:
JAGRUTHI REDDY AMARAVADI
KAUSHIKI SIKARWAR
ICSI CS result 2017, here’s how to check
Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu or icsi.examresults.net
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’ link
Step 3: A new link will open. Enter your roll number
Step 4: Your result will be displayed. Check carefully
Step 5: If needed, download and take a print out of the same for further reference