ICSI CS Foundation Result 2017 out; check results, names of top rankers at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), has today declared the results for the ICSI CS Foundation programme December 2017 exam. The results were displayed on the official website – icsi.edu.

The marksheets are available online, as per the ICSI notification, has said that the no physical copy of the result will be issued, reported NDTV. The institute will also release the subject-wise break up of marks and marks statement once the results are out. The board on its website has announced the names of the top rankers. The names are as follows:

Rank 1:

GARIMA VAISH

QASIM SAIF

Rank 2:

URVASHI GUPTA

KHUSHI KHURANA

MUSKAN JAIN

Rank 3:

MANSI KARANDIKAR

Rank 4:

UTKARSHA TANAJI SHILIMKAR

Rank 5:

JAGRUTHI REDDY AMARAVADI

KAUSHIKI SIKARWAR

ICSI CS result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu or icsi.examresults.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’ link

Step 3: A new link will open. Enter your roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed. Check carefully

Step 5: If needed, download and take a print out of the same for further reference