ICAR declares result of AIEEA 2018, check at icar.org.in

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has declared the results of All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA). The candidates who have appeared for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) for the undergraduate and PhD programmes can check their results on ICAR’s official website icar.org.in. ICAR was supposed to release the AIEEA results on August 30.

ICAR has also announced that the registration process for AIEEA 2018 Counselling will start from 10 September and will end on 13 September. The counseling process will get over by 28 September. ICAR had conducted the All India Entrance Exam for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 on 18 and 19 August across the country for candidates seeking admissions to Agricultural Universities.

For admissions to the agriculture universities, only the overall merit rank will be used for admissions. ICAR won’t let candidates recheck their answer copies. Candidates can, however, check their OMR sheets and ask for a copy within 10 days from the declaration of the result.

Steps to check ICAR AIEEA Result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAR: https://www.icar.org.in/,

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘RESULTS OF AIEEA 2018 RE-EXAMINATION FOR UG AND PhD’,

Step 3: Go to the right-hand side of the webpage and click on Application Login,

Step 4: Fill in the required details and login,

Step 5: Check the result