ICAR AIEEA 2018: Results to be declared soon at icarexam.net; official notification expected next week

The Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) is expected to declare results for AIEEA soon on its official website, icarexam.net. Earlier, the results were delayed as Kerala High Court issued a stay as some of students failed to appear for the re-examination conducted on August 18 and 19 in Kerala due to floods. A source close to OneIndia said that the official notification is likely to be out this week.

Earlier, the ICAR AIEE results were expected to be out on August 30. However, on August 21, the Kerala High Court stayed the declaration for three weeks as candidates from Kerala couldn’t appear for the exams due to heavy floods.

Amal C T and Adarsh KC, two ICAR AIEEA candidates filed a plea stating that many aspirants couldn’t attend the entrance test conducted on August 18 and 19 as the state was witnessing the worst rainfall. As per the petitioners, the ICAR even ignored the appeal by the state government and went ahead by conducting the exam in various institutions including Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT).