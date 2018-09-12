IBPS RRB 2018: Office Assistant result to be out soon at ibps.in; check steps to download
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) likely to release the result of CRP RRBs-VII office assistant preliminary exam with official notification will be announcing the date in few days. Once declared, the results will be available on the official website, ibps.in. The online exams was conducted on August 19 and 35 for the post of office assistants (Multipurpose).
As per the earlier notification, the prelim results will be declared in September however, it doesn’t specify any confirm date for announcement. Once the candidate clears the preliminary exam, he/she will be required to appear in the main exams. Below are the steps to check and download the results:
Step 1: Visit the official website https://www.ibps.in/
Step 2: Click the link to check result
Step 3: Once directed to log in page, enter registration no and password
Step 4: Enter captcha code
Step 5: Your result will display
Step 6: Download or take print out for future reference