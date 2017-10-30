IBPS PO Prelims results 2017: Results to be expected soon; check last year’s cut-offs

Candidates are waiting eagerly for their IBPS PO Prelims results 2017. The online preliminary exams were conducted on 7th, 8th, 14th, and 15th October in multiple sessions. As per the notification the result was to be out in October. The preliminary exam is only qualifying in nature and marks scored by a candidate in this exam have no bearing whatsoever on the final result. However, a candidate must qualify the preliminary test in order to be eligible for the Main examination.

Students are still waiting for the results which was conducted by IBPS, so before the result you can check out the cut-off of previous year. The cut offs generally lie in the same range as previous year cut off with a spike or decrease of a few marks based on how tough or easy the exam was.

In Prelims exam, there are three sections – English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Ability. In 2016, the cut off marks for English Language section was 4.50 for SC/ST/OBC/PwD and 7.00 for general candidates. For reasoning ability section, cut off was 5.50 for SC/ST/OBC/PwD and 8.50 for general candidates. For Quantitative Aptitude section, the cut off was 5.25 for SC/ST/OBC/PwD and 8.25 for general candidates.

The category-wise cut off for IBPS PO 2016 Prelim exam is given below:

General – 47.50

OBC – 46.50

SC – 40.00

ST – 31.25

OC – 32.75

VI – 31.50

HI – 18.00