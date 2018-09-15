Free Press Journal
Home / India / IBPS declares result RRB Office Assistant Prelims, check at ibps .in

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 15, 2018 09:41 am
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of Office Assistant (Clerk) preliminary examination 2018. The candidates who appeared for the examination can download the results from IBPS’s official website,  ibps.in. The IBPS RRB 2018 Office Assistant preliminary exam was held on August 19 and August 25. The exam was of 45-minute duration, with two sections carrying 80 marks for 80 questions. There were 40 questions of reasoning and 40 questions of quantitative aptitude. The mains exam for the same will be conducted on October 7, 2018.

Steps to check IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website, ibps.in


Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

