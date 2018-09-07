IBPS announces RRB preliminary exam result, check at www.Ibps.in

IBPS has announced the result of RRB Preliminary Exam on September 7. The result was declared for Officer Scale I Preliminary Exam. The result will be available on the official website till September 13 and candidates can check their result with their registration number.

IBPS had conducted the RRB Prelims exam for Officer Scale I post in August. IBPS will only release the result status and will release the score for individual candidates later. The result for Office Assistant candidates will also be released soon.

1: Go to official IBPS website: www.ibps.in

2: Click on the result link on the home page.

3: Enter your registration number.

4: View your result status.