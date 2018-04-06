I&B Ministry forms committee for regulation of news portals and media websites

New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has constituted a committee to frame rules to regulate news portals and media websites, according to an official order which came a day after the government withdrew its contentious guidelines on fake news following widespread criticism.

According to the order dated April 4, the 10-member committee includes secretaries of the ministries of information and broadcasting, electronics and information technology, and home. Besides, it will also have secretaries of department of legal affairs and department of industrial policy and promotion as it members. The committee will also have representatives of the Press Council of India, the News Broadcasters Association and the Indian Broadcasters Federation.

The order said that content on private TV channels is regulated by the Programme and Advertisement Codes while the Press Council of India has its norms for regulating the print media. It said that there were no norms or guidelines to regulate the online media websites and news portals. “Therefore, it has been decided to constitute a committee to frame and suggest a regulatory framework for online media/news portals including digital broadcasting and entertainment/infotainment sites and news/media aggregators,” it added.