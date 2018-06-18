IAS officers welcome Arvid Kejriwal’s appeal, open for talks

New Delhi: IAS officers in Delhi on Monday welcomed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal regarding their safety and security, saying they are open to discussions on issues of governance in the national capital. The IAS AGMUT (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) Association tweeted that the officers looked forward to concrete interventions for their security and dignity.

“Officers … welcome Chief Minister’s appeal. We reiterate that we continue to be at work with full dedication and vigour. We look forward to concrete interventions for our security and dignity. We are open to formal discussions with the Chief Minister on this matter,” the Association tweeted.

On Sunday, Kejriwal assured the IAS officers of their safety and security and urged them to “return to work” and attend ministers’ meetings. “I wish to assure them that I will ensure their safety and security with all my powers and resources available at my command. I have given similar assurances earlier also to many officers who have been meeting me privately. I reiterate it,” Kejriwal said.