IAF ready for any contingency: Air Chief Marshal

HYDERABAD: The operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to take on any contingency was displayed in the recent ‘Gaganshakti’ exercise, Chief of Air Staff B S Dhanoa said on Saturday. “The operational preparedness of the IAF to take on any kind of contingency was amply displayed in the recently- concluded exercise Gaganshakti. The gamut and expanse of this exercise was pan-India which saw engagement of almost all the assets of the Air Force,” he said.

The gigantic exercise involved operations on northern, western and eastern fronts of the country, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said in his address at the Combined Graduation Parade held at Air Force Academy, Dundigul, on the outskirts of the city.

“This exercise successfully validated the IAF’s operational preparedness to cater to any eventuality,” he said, reports PTI.