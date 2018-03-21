Free Press Journal
IAF plane crashes in Jharkhand, pilot injured

— By FPJ Bureau | Mar 21, 2018 12:01 am
RANCHI: An Indian Air Force (IAF) trainee aircraft crashed on Tuesday in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, officials said.

An IAF official said that a Hawk Advanced Jet Trainer (AJT) met with an accident after getting airborne in Kalaikunda in West Bengal, reports IANS. The trainee pilot ejected safely and was taken to a hospital. Jamshedpur Senior Superintendent of Police Anup T. Matthew said earlier that the plane went down in Koema Swarnarekha river.


