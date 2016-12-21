I-T raids on Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary’s premises unbiased: BJP

Chennai: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Wednesday backed the Income Tax department raid conducted at Tamil Nadu’s Chief Secretary’s home, saying the agency would not search without any evidence and whole process is unbiased.

BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan told ANI here raids prove that the agency was working without any discrimination and had carried out a “usual procedure.”

“Raids at Chief Secretary’s residence by the Income Tax department is unbiased. The I-T department will not go for any search spontaneously, they would have done some homework backed with facts,” she said.

“It is wrong to politicise such activities. People are now confident that IT department is not biased. If there is corruption then those peoples’ house will be searched,” she added.

The Income Tax (IT) Department on Wednesday conducted raid at the office of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao here.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Tamil Nadu Police were also present during the raid.

Officials of the IT Department earlier in the day conducted a raid at Rao’s residence in Anna Nagar.

Rao, who was appointed the Chief Secretary in June 2016, holds the additional charge of Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner of Administrative Reforms.

Raids are being carried out across the country by the Income Tax Department in the wake of the burgeoning fake currency racket post demonetisation.