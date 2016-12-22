I-T raids at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary’s house and office

Chennai: In an unprecedented action, scores of Income Tax officers on Wednesday conducted extensive searches at the houses and office of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao in Chennai and Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh following evidence of suspected stashing of black money and evasion of tax. This is believed to be the first time in the country that an incumbent Chief Secretary has been raided by the Income Tax Department. At the time of filing this report, the raids were continuing.

Sources said the raiding teams found evidence of money being stashed. “We recovered Rs 30 lakh in the new Rs 2,000 denominations from Rao’s house. Around 5 kilograms of gold were also found. Separately, we found proof of undisclosed income at his son’s house,” a source said.

The raids began early in the morning and by noon the IT Department sought the assistance of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to facilitate the searches. Soon armed personnel from the paramilitary force landed at Rao’s double-storied bungalow and took guard inside and outside his bungalow sending a chill across the State bureaucracy and political circles. The Chief Secretary was confined to his house and another team of IT officials rushed to the State Secretariat, where Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was holding an emergency meeting, and started searching Rao’s office. Hundreds of government employees and visitors at the Secretariat were taken by surprise over the raids.

Rao, a native of Andhra Pradesh, is a 1985 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service, was appointed Chief Secretary in June superseding a few others. He abruptly replaced then incumbent K. Gnanadesikan, who was some months later suspended. Rao, was never on central deputation, is considered to be a powerful bureaucrat and was particularly close to the AIADMK dispensation having served as a Secretary to then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa between 2011 and 2016. He is also close to Jayalalithaa’s confidante V.K. Sasikala and is believed to have taken most decisions when the Jayalalithaa was in hospital.

According to sources, Rao had come under the adverse notice of the Income Tax Department after the agency conducted raids at the house of Sekhar Reddy, who was a member of the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the famed Lord Balaji temple at Tirupathi. The IT and Enforcement Directorate had found evidence of stashing of black money at Reddy’s house. They had recovered Rs 96.89 crore in demonentised currency, Rs 9.63 crore in the new Rs 2,000 notes and gold weighing 127 kg estimated to be valued at Rs 36.29 crore from his houses.

Sources said when the IT Department questioned Reddy, his alleged links with the Chief Secretary came to light. After poring through those details, the IT Department chose to conduct the raids at Rao’s houses and office. Only on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case against Reddy and his associates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. On Wednesday, the CBI interrogated Reddy and arrested him in Chennai.

The raids triggered varied political reactions. Leader of Opposition and DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin termed the raids a disgrace to Tamil Nadu and demanded that the Chief Secretary be asked to step down immediately or the Chief Minister should replace him.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said the raids were a blot on the State and reflected the levels of corruption in Tamil Nadu.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan urged the Central Government to release a report clarifying on the raids failing which this could acquire political colour.

Curiously, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came to the rescue of Tamil Nadu early on in the day by tweeting that the raids were politically motivated. “Earlier the Principal Secretary of @ArvindKejriwal was raided and harassed. Now i read Chief Secretary TN also raided,” she said in the first of her six tweets on the subject. “Why this vindictive, unethical, technically improper action? Is it only to disturb the federal structure?” she asked adding the State Government should have at least been intimated by the Centre about this.

However, Union Minister of State for Commerce Nirmala Seetharaman told journalists in Madurai that the raids were being conducted by the IT Department based on certain information received by it and is not politically motivated.