I-T raids at house of Sushil Modi’s cousin in Srijan scam

Patna : The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi’s cousin sister, Rekha Modi, who is one of the accused in Rs 1,900 crore Srijan scam.

After Rekha Modi’s name surfaced in Srijan scam, opposition RJD attacked Sushil Modi, saying his family had links with those accused in the scam. “I have no connection whatsoever with Rekha Modi and the talk of her being related to me has no basis,” he had said.

According to the police officials, Rekha Modi is accused of purchasing huge jewellery gifts from the accuseds of multi-crore Srijan scam that is being probed by the CBI.

“A team of the IT Department officials carried out search operations at the residence of Rekha Modi, a flat in Saraswati Apartment in SP Verma road here. The team conducted searches in connection with the Srijan scam,” a Patna police official said.

The IT also raided the houses of one another BJP leader and a leader from RLSP.

The department also carried out searches in several business establishments in Patna, Purnia and Bhagalpur.

The Srijan scam involves Bhagalpur-based NGO Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Ltd, which used to provide vocational training to women. The NGO allegedly pilfered funds meant for government welfare schemes from the bank accounts of the Bhagalpur district administration.

Leader of opposition in the assembly, Tejashwi Yadav has repeatedly alleged that Sushil Modi’s family has direct links with the accused in the multi-crore Srijan scam case . With the increasing political pressure, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had recommended a CBI probe into the scam last month.