I-T raid now at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary’s office

Chennai: The Income Tax (IT) Department on Wednesday conducted raid at the office of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao here.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Tamil Nadu Police were also present during the raid.

Officials of the IT Department earlier in the day conducted a raid at Rao’s residence in Anna Nagar.

Rao, who was appointed the Chief Secretary in June 2016, holds the additional charge of Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner of Administrative Reforms.

Raids are being carried out across the country by the Income Tax Department in the wake of the burgeoning fake currency racket post demonetisation.