I should be rewarded for not having a child, says Sakshi Maharaj
Unnao (UP): A day after drawing flak for his offensive statement on Muslims, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sakshi Maharaj again stirred up a controversy on Saturday, saying that it is not acceptable to have four wives and 40 children, adding that he should be rewarded for not having child.
“The population is increasing by the day. A woman is not a machine. It is not acceptable to have for wives, 40 children and three divorces,” Maharaj told ANI.
“We should be rewarded, as I have four brothers and we all are unmarried and thus we don’t have any child,” the BJP leader added.
Maharaj is facing huge backlash following his statement holding Muslims responsible for population rise.
“This population rise in not because of the Hindus. Population has risen due to those who support the concept of four wives and 40 children,” he hadsaid.
Meanwhile, the opposition has demanded stringent action against the leader for his offensive remark and mulling to move Election Commission.
“The speech of Sakshi Maharaj based on religion and caste is very offensive and it violates the Model Code of conduct. I feel action should be taken. We will definitely move the Election Commission,” Congress leader K. C. Mittal told ANI.