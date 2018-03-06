I am not MGR, but can give pro-poor rule like him: Rajini

Chennai : Short of announcing his political party, superstar Rajinikanth on Monday invoked the legacy of late AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran, saying he was confident of giving a good administration like the yesteryear matinee idol.

Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, is often referred to as the benchmark of success in politics, especially for an actor, with many other cinema professionals trying to emulate him by taking the political plunge in Tamil Nadu.

“Nobody can match MGR even in 1,000 years and that includes me,” he said referring to criticism, especially from the ruling AIADMK, that not all can emulate Ramachandran’s success in politics.