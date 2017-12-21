I am happy with court order: A Raja on 2G verdict

New Delhi, Welcoming the court verdict acquitting him and all accused in the 2G spectrum allocation case, then Telecom Minister A. Raja said he was happy with the court order.

“I am happy with the court order,” Raja told reporters after pronouncement of the verdict.

Special Judge O.P. Saini acquitted all the accused, including Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi, in both the cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).