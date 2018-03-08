Hyderabad: Woman thrashed by Husband for switching off wifi router

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by her husband after she turned off the wifi router at their house in Dundigal area last night, police said today. The woman was admitted to a hospital after her grandmother lodged a complaint with the police, who have recorded her statement, said Punjagutta police station inspector S Ravindar.

He said the accused, identified as Umar P, a driver, lost his cool after his wife turned off the wifi router connection last midnight and thrashed her mercilessly. “The alleged incident occurred at the house of the woman’s in-laws. Umar dropped his wife to her grandmother’s house in Somajiguda after the incident,” said the officer.

Police booked Umar under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC, the inspector said.

As the offence took place under the Dundigal police station limits, the case will now be transferred for further investigation to that police station, he said. No arrest has been made so far. Speaking to reporters, the woman said she was beaten up continuously for switching off the Wifi of his phone.

“He hit me on my neck, head, chest. He also thrashed me near my ear and lower part of the eye. After being hit below my eye, I ran out of the house after which he stopped hitting me,” she claimed. Further investigation is on.