Hyderabad: Two Class 10 girls commits suicide by jumping off 8th floor

— By PTI | Mar 09, 2018 05:19 pm
Hyderabad: Two girls, studying in the tenth standard, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a high-rise residential apartment here, police said today.

The incident occurred last night at LB Nagar and a suicide note, purportedly written by one of them, was found at her residence, they said.

Asked if there was any suicide pact, police said the matter is under investigation.


