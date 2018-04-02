Hyderabad: News channel anchor commits suicide due to depression

Hyderabad (Telangana): An anchor of a news channel allegedly committed suicide on late Sunday night, by jumping off fifth floor of her residence, at Hyderabad’s Moosapet. Radhika Reddy (36) is said to have jumped off the fifth floor of her parents’ residence in Moosapet at around 10.50 pm. According to some reports, the police have found a suicide note in Ms Reddy’s bag, which said, “My brain is my enemy.”

As per the suicide note, depression drove her to take the step, police said. The Kukatpally Police Station Sub-Inspector, Majid informed that the anchor committed suicide shortly after coming back from work. She died on the spot from head injury, leg fracture and multiple blunt injuries, he added. The deceased divorced her husband six months ago and had been staying with her parents and a 14-year-old son. A case has been registered in the matter and further probe is on.