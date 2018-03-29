Hyderabad: Indigo flight suffers tyre burst while landing

Hyderabad (Telangana): An Indigo flight, plying between Tirupati and Hyderabad, suffered a tyre burst at the time of landing. However, all 77 individuals on board were safely evacuated, a statement from the airline said.

The flight took off from Tirupati Airport around 8.50 p.m. and landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. As per the statement, Indigo flight 6E 7117 suffered a tyre burst while landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday night. However, the individuals on board, including 72 passengers, one infant, and four crew members were safe. Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA and actress Roja Selvamani was on board as well.

Earlier on Wednesday, another Indigo flight 6E-7204 from Bengaluru to Vijayawada skidded off the runway while landing at Vijayawada airport. The ATR 72-600 flight’s tail bumper located on the aft section received a minor damage as it skidded off the runway while during the landing procedure.