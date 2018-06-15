Hyderabad airport sets up cardiac emergency resuscitation stations

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), which operates Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here, announced it has set up seven Cardiac Emergency Resuscitation Stations (ERS), under its signature programme – #PassengerIsPrime.

This arrangement has been made in a bid to provide immediate assistance to any passenger or visitor hit by sudden cardiac arrest, it said. These stations have been set up at strategic locations across the Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) – two at the domestic Security Hold Area (SHA), one each at international SHA, check-in area, domestic arrivals, international arrivals and the airport village, GHIAL said.

Each Cardiac ERS at the airport has an automated external defibrillator, an emergency bag with intubation; suction & other essential equipment, an oxygen cylinder, well-equipped first aid kit and a stretcher all packed inside the compact cabinet. During cardiac emergency, a trained staff can access the ERS box and provide treatment to the patient.

Regular training is being imparted to the airport community members to operate the Cardiac ERS. As of now over 100 volunteers from across the stakeholders in the airport have been trained for operating AED and providing CPR in case of any emergency. Recently, one crash cart has also been introduced loaded with life-saving equipment near the domestic arrivals baggage conveyor belt to address any medical exigency, it was stated.