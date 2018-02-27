Hyderabad: 23-year-old artist carves Lord Shiva, Gautam Buddha on pencil lid

Hyderabad (Telangana): One can only wonder how a barely one-centimeter long pencil lid can be used as an art canvas, but a 23-year-old miniature micro artist from Hyderabad has done the unbelievable by carving both Lord Shiva and Gautam Budha on it.

Dheeraj Kolla, an event manager by profession, developed his interest into a passion and is now a mastered miniature artwork. He carves different types of designs on the pencil lid but continues to explore various outlets for his talent. “I am an engineering dropped-out student. I thought education is not the only way to lead a life and wanted to do something different. In my childhood, I would carve on chalk pieces which everyone does. In my engineering, I wanted to be something special so I browsed and found this lid carving. Later on, I too gave a trial on pencil lid art. Now, I am even doing eggshell carving and plan to do book carving,” Kolla told ANI.

“Another of my achievement was carving 18 letters on a lid for which I got into books of world record. Now I am even trying for Guinness World Record but I dropped that thought as they asked some charges for that,” he added. However, the journey of the artist has not been easy, “I would get many taunts from my neighbours when I started this work as I was not focusing on my studies, but my parents never listened to them and were there for me.” Kolla has also been recognized by President Ram Nath Kovind for his work, whom he met when he went to Jagruthi walk.

“President was very impressed by my work and called me backstage and took a photograph with me, that was a really a wonderful moment for me,” he said. Kolla said he is also active in social work, wherein he gives one meal to one person per day and shares the picture on social media to inspire other people to do the same. “In this way, around 50 members have started providing a meal to the needy and till now I have supplied for 270 days,” Kolla said.