Husband of panchayat head shot dead in Bihar

Patna: The husband of a village panchayat head was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Friday in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, police said. Upendra Singh Kushwaha, husband of Neelam Devi, Mukhiya of Bhatiyani Nain Panchayat, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne criminals near Kaparpura under Migranj Police Station, a district police officer said.

The police have lodged a case in this connection and launched an investigation into the killing. “We will look from all angles, but prima facie we suspect the killing may be a result of political rivalry,” the police officer said. Angry over the killing, residents of the area blocked road to protest against the incident and demanded immediate arrest of those behind it.