How the festival of Holi is celebrated differently in different states

“O rang barse, bheege, chunar waali rang barse….”

The song has over the years become an anthem during Holi in India. With the chartbuster in the background and gulaal in the air, it’s time of the year when we scream, ‘bura na mano, holi hai..!’. But this is not the only way the festival of colours is celebrated in India. We Indians believe in unity in diversity and the same applies to the festivals. With a beautiful blend of different cultures and traditions, Holi is celebrated with uniqueness by each Indian state. Here’s how Holi is celebrated in different states of India.

Rang Panchami – Maharashtra



Maharashtra celebrates Holi in the most exciting way possible. The festival is celebrated after the sunset on Purnima by burning Holika symbolizing the victory of good over evil. The next day, Phalgun Krushnapaksh Panchami is called ‘Rangpachami’. On this day people sprinkle colour, gulaal and water on each other. Gorging on the state’s Holi special delicacy called ‘Puran Poli’ is a must here. The festival is popular among the fisherfolk where they celebrate by singing, dancing and preparing delicious delicacies as an offering to god.

Lathmar Holi – Uttar Pradesh



It is the unique and fun way to celebrate Holi. In Barsana, Mathura and Vrindavan regions women chase men and beat them up with lathis (sticks) as a part of the tradition. Hence it is called the Lathmar Holi. It is celebrated a week before the Holi festival.

The tradition dates back to Dwaparyug, when Lord Krishna came to meet his beloved Radha and mischievously teased her and her friends. To take revenge, the women of the village chased him away with lathis. To keep the tradition alive, every year men from Nandgaon visit Barsana to be welcomed by sticks. Women chase them with sticks and men try to escape, however, few gets captured who are then taken to entertain women. These men are made to wear female clothes and dance in public.

Hola Mohalla – Punjab



Celebrated by Nihang Sikhs a day after the Holi festival, Hola Mohalla is a unique style of celebration started by Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh in 1701. Also known as Warrior Holi, the day is celebrated by exhibiting martial arts, kushti, reciting poems and followed by the usual colour Holi in the evening. The guru started the tradition of mock battles and poetry contests and since then it spread from Anandpur Sahib to Kiratpur Sahib.

Kumaoni – Uttar Pradesh



Kumaoni Holi is celebrated in the Kumaon village of Uttar Pradesh. The festival marks the triumph of good over evil and the beginning of the sowing season. The festival is celebrated in three different forms –

Baithaki Holi – It is celebrated by musical performances at local community centres and the songs are based on the life of Lord Krishna. The songs are sung with classical instruments –table and harmonium.

Khadi Holi – Men sport traditional attires and sing and dance on Holi songs to the tunes of Dhol and Hurka.

Mahila Holi –The celebration is similar to ‘Baithaki Holi’ but is exclusively organised for women.

Shigmo – Goa



The festival is celebrated by organising parades of traditional folk and street dances. Boats are made decorated with religious and regional mythology themes. Shigmo is celebrated as a carnival of folk songs and dances. It has two forms of celebration: Dhakto Shigmo and Vhadlo Shigmo meaning small and big respectively. Dhakto Shigmo is celebrated by rural population, farmers and labour class, while Vhadlo Shigmo is celebrated by everyone else.

Royal Holi – Udaipur



The name itself depicts the way of celebration in the city of kingdoms. The Royal Holi celebration by the Mewar’s royal family is picturesque. The current custodian of the Mewar dynasty lights the Holi bonfire. It is followed by the colourful and fancy procession that consists of horses and royal bands.

Dol Jatra – Bengal



Bengal celebrates Holi in a religious way as a tribute to Lord Krishna. The idol or image of Goddess Radha and Lord Krishna are placed in a palanquin decorated with flowers, leaves and clothes. Devotees swing the palanquin in the procession, singing songs and dancing. Men spray colours and water on the devotees.

Phaguwa – Bihar



Holi in Bihar is known for the consumption of ‘bhang’. On the evening of Phalgun Poornima, people light the Holika pyre to get rid of evil spirits and end conflicts by meeting each other. The next day Holi is played with colours, water and folk songs.

Yaosang –Manipur



The five-day celebration called ‘Yawol Shang’ is the biggest and colourful festival of Manipur. The festival is a tribute to Manipur god ‘Pakhangba’. The festival begins after the sunset with the burning of hut tradition called ‘Yaosang Mei Thaba’ and is followed by children visiting every home to seek monetary donation called ‘nakatheng’. On the second day, a performance of local bands is organised in temples. On the second and third day, girls seek a monetary donation from friends and relatives. While the last two-days are celebrated with colours and water.

Manjul Kuli – Kerala



Known as Manjul Kuli, Holi celebration in Kerala is a peaceful one. On the first-day people visit the temple, while on the second-day people spray coloured water containing turmeric on each other and dance on traditional folk songs.