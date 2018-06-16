How many of these toilets are actually used?

While hopping in the tribal belt of Chhattisgarh for a research project in September 2017, a newly-constructed ‘Swachh Bharat’ toilet came to my rescue. Given the remote location of the village named Bada Korenja in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, I was certain that I would have to go to the fields to relieve myself. But to my surprise, I saw several singular toilet units outside the mud houses with a huge ‘SBM’ (Swachh Bharat Mission) painted on their walls. While I thanked the kind woman who allowed me to use the toilet and appreciated the number of toilets being built in the isolated village, she casually replied, “We use it rarely. When our relatives or guests from the city visit us, we use these toilets.”

I was quite amused by the woman’s statement. On further probing, she said they prefer going to the fields in the wee hours of the morning or late evening and these toilets were built because they were forced to. The 30-year-old Saraswati Toppo happened to be the wife of the village Sarpanch, Soma Toppo (40) who reiterated that the SBM officials had implemented coercive measures and were forcing them to build toilets to achieve the open defecation free (ODF) status by 2019. He reluctantly added,

“They said that we would be fined heavily, or we would be deprived of government benefits if we don’t agree. These toilets are built just for the sake of it. Many villagers use them as storerooms! Tell them (officials) to conduct a survey of how many of these are actually used by the villagers.”

Indeed, the Sarpanch was stating the truth as I closely observed a few other toilet units which remained shut. How are these coercive measures or shaming campaigns going to help when there is no will from the people to use these toilets?

In October last year, an hour after sundown, as my research team and I were snaking through the bumpy highway en route to Bihar’s West Champaran district, I saw several women and little girls walking by the road holding metal ‘lotas’ in their hands. They seemed conscious of the headlights of several cars flashing across the non-lit road. “This is our Swachh Bharat,” the driver of our research team’s car said with a dismissive shrug. “This is how we have been taught and prefer. We are used to it and this habit is hard to change,” said Champa (40), who was along with a few other women. “My children and mother-in-law do use the toilet which we have built,” she added.

The Dhangadiya village of Bagaha 2 Block in West Champaran, where our team visited, had no SBM toilets. There seemed a lack of will in people who felt the fields are the best. “Besides, we don’t have money enough to build these toilets. Although the government is paying for them, the initial investment has to be done by us,” said 55-year-old Bandu Dhangad, who works as an agricultural labourer.

Interestingly, his 15-year-old daughter, who is in her first year of junior college in Patna, said she wants to change people’s mind. “These people are old-fashioned. I would love to use the toilet. It makes me uncomfortable to sit down by the roadside. I’m tired of explaining it to my father and everyone else here of the benefits,” Rani sighed.

“We first need behavioural change, only then building these toilets would hold meaning,” said Pradeep Oraon (35), a local school teacher.

The coercive measures – thrashing a man to death in Rajasthan for objecting the officials from taking photographs of women defecating in the open; shaming the people in the public or threatening to impose fines and stringent law – won’t work if people are not interested.

An SBM official dismissed these measures and mentioned the willingness of people in building new toilets. “We are the ones trying to bring in the change. It’s wrong to think that we are using coercive measures. In fact, people here are making us work harder and demanding toilets. This is because of the excessive campaigns done by the government over the past few years,” he said on condition of anonymity.

In a haste to make India Open Defecation Free by 2019 through Swachh Bharat Mission (a repackaged and flashy version of Nirmal Gram Yogna), it is essential to note how well it is accepted and utilised by the people and tweak their campaign strategy accordingly.