How IMD tracked Vardah — from low pressure area to very severe cyclonic storm

New Delhi : A small dot marked on the screens of weathermen at the IMD signaled to them that a very severe cyclonic storm was building up in the South Andaman Sea, nine days ahead of the landfall of ‘Vardah’ that ravaged coastal Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The dot on the screen signified pressure movement over a particular area, which had the potential of snowballing into a cyclone.

Weathermen at the IMD’s Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) here, who monitor any slight change in weather patterns around India especially in the cyclone-prone Bay of Bengal, realised on December 3 that a low pressure area was being formed near the South Andaman Sea.

The pressure belt had traversed from the South China Sea, flowing over Thailand and Vietnam which had reduced its speed considerably due to its contact with the land.

“We realised that there was an anti-clockwise pattern, the wind speed around it had increased more than other parts of the sea,” said M Mohapatra, Additional Director General (Services) with the India Meteorological Department, who has been in the business of forecasting cyclones.

Realising that the low pressure area was developing into something stronger, the officials started gathering more data, pressing into service IMD’s two doppler radars at Chennai and Machilipatnam, coastal automatic weather stations and manned observatories, besides its buoys in the sea. Satellite images from INSAT-3D and Met services of Thailand and Malaysia were also used.

With constant hourly updates, the data gathered was then coalesced, a usual practice. After analysis and clearance from senior meteorologists, a small dot was marked to track its path.

On December 12, the day of the landfall, monitoring was carried out on minute-to-minute basis. With the PMO, the Cabinet Secretariat and the ministry monitoring the situation, scientists were extra cautious in giving out details.

The peak maximum sustained wind speed of the cyclone was 130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph over west-central Bay of Bengal.

However, the system weakened over west-central and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal before landfall. Thus, the wind speed at the time of landfall was 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.

Even before becoming a cyclone, Vardah had started wreaking havoc over the Andaman and Nicobar archipalego, stranding tourists there. The navy had to be called in for rescuing people.

When it made landfall on December 12, it claimed lives of nearly 10 people, covering a path of over 1,795 km.

Coastal Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, and Andhra Pradesh had been battered. The economic losses ran into several crores, with Tamil Nadu demanding Rs 1,000 crore as relief. —PTI