How an MBBS student used WhatsApp to help deliver baby on train

In a scene reminiscent of ‘3 Idiots’ climax, a final year MBBS student Vipin Khadse helped a woman deliver a baby in a train. Vipin Khadse, took the help of his seniors on WhatsApp for the delivery.

As per media reports, Khadse, who is a final year student at Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur, performed the delivery after the 24-year-old pregnant woman, identified as Chitralekha, went into labour while travelling

According to Khadse, when the Ahmedabad-Puri Express train was about 30 kilometre away from Nagpur, the woman started feeling the pain. Khadse was initially worried about delivering the baby as there was no other doctor around. But, he gathered courage and eventually completed the task.

The mother and child were treated by a qualified doctor on reaching Nagpur station and were allowed to complete their journey after necessary medication was given. The couple was travelling to Raipur in Chhattisgarh when the incident occurred.

The young doctor also took to Facebook to share the entire experience.