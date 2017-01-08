How about wedding at a railway station?

New Delhi : The fund starved Railways have struck a novel idea of encouraging marriages and other social functions on the station premises as part of the target set to generate at least Rs 2,000 crore a year from the non-fare revenue.

All zonal offices of the Railways have been asked to prepare details of the stations with extra space and good ambiance that can be let out for marriage and other functions. Even platforms at small railway stations can be rented out for functions during the period when no train is supposed to stop there.

The Safdarjung station in the capital’s posh Chanakyapuri area where most embassies are located has been already identified as a station that can generate revenue by allowing functions in its sprawling premises. The IRCTC is already planning to rent out the nearby National Rail Museum premises for hosting functions.