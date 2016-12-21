Hours in queues, cash denial make people lose their cool

An irate mob locked up the SBI and Dena Bank branches at Samadhiyala village in the Saurashtra

Gandhinagar : Patience is running thin as cash crunch post-demonetisation gets acute by the day.

While on the one hand more unaccounted wealth continues to tumble out of the home of one-time Surat tea vendor Kishore Bhajiyawala, anger is boiling over in different parts of Gujarat with people in long queues losing patience after being told by banks that there is no cash.

An irate mob locked up the State Bank and Dena bank branches in Samadhiyala village in Amreli district in the Saurashtra region after the people, mainly the farmers, waiting in long queues even before the day break were informed that there were no cash in the banks to distribute. In Surendranagar district also irate mobs attacked some bank branches and damaged the doors and windows after these branches were found to have been kept closed for the third consecutive day since Saturday. The bank authorities said there was no meaning of opening the branches as no cash had reached the branches today.

In Silvassa, the capital of union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the manager and some other staff members of a nationalized bank were roughed up by the people as the bank had no cash to distribute to the waiting public. The police had to intervene to rescue the bank staff from the hands of the irate mob.

In the diamond and art silk city of Surat, the income tax sleuths have so far uncovered unaccounted wealth of over Rs 650 crores from the one-time tea and snacks vendor Kishore Bhajiyawala and a rough estimate indicate that his black money holding could go well beyond Rs 1,000 crores. In addition to cash, gold and diamond jewellery and other investments in real estates, Kishore was found to be owning at least four luxurious flats, including two top floor pent houses, in Surat’s posh areas. Investigation into his unaccounted wealth is still on.