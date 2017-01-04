New Delhi : India is hopeful that China will agree with its position on getting Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist by the United Nations, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said. Interacting with the media here, Singh said, “We still expect China to support our stand.” On December 30 last year, China had blocked India’s proposal to list JeM chief and Pathankot mastermind Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist by the UN.
Hopeful China will agree on Azhar issue
