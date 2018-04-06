Hope Modi wins hearts in J&K says Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said she hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the trust, hearts and minds of the people of her state. In her felicitation message on the BJP’s Foundation Day, the Chief Minister tweeted: “Hearty congratulations to BJP India on its Foundation Day.

“I sincerely hope that India under Narendra Modiji can truly exhibit the moral leadership of the region by winning the trust, hearts and minds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.” The state is ruled by the PDP and the Bharatiya Janata Party in alliance. Their coalition was described as a meeting of the North and South Pole by the late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.