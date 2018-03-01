Holi Horror: Now, ‘semen-filled’ balloon thrown at student of Jesus and Mary college in Delhi

It was just a few days back when a student from Delhi University’s Lady Shree Ram College for Women had alleged “semen-flinging” and narrated that experience on the social media. Another such incident has come up in Delhi University’s Jesus and Mary College, the student who was victim of hooliganism posted on Facebook profile the entire incident.

She explains in her Facebook post that when the incident took place she was traveling from Sagarpur colony bus-stop to her house in Dwarka when a couple of boys hit a balloon at her chest.

Her Facebook post said,

“So the festival of ‘fun’ is here! Time for colours, eggs, dirty water and oh how can I forget the most important one- SEMEN. It was just another usual day of travelling back home from college.. The bus stopped a little after Sagarpur bus stop. And that’s when it happened.

Before I even realised it, a guy threw a balloon filled with semen straight at my chest. For a few minutes I was just shocked and by the time I recovered from it, he and his friends were gone. I was DISGUSTED and really furious. And that’s when a lady sitting in front of me said, “Beta, Bura mat mano holi hai” And the others in the bus laughed and said the same to me. I didn’t know whom to be more disgusted on– the idiot who threw it or the crowd who normalised it.

Till yesterday, I had just heard about semen throwing at girls and my heart was broken to hear it. Today I was the victim to it and that was when I wholly realized and understood the absolute depravity of human beings. I would have said humans behave like animals but then that’s a disgrace to animals in itself.

Yesterday, it was a girl from LSR, Today it was me, and there are plenty of girls with whom this is happening, who are just too afraid or embarrassed to speak up. And I don’t blame them but then if we don’t speak up now, these fools roaming around our country will continue doing the same and God forbid another innocent girl might get targetted.

And to all the girls out there, Do not be afraid to speak up when such things happen to you. Your dignity and self Respect is important and not something to be fooled around with. Be bold and take a stand, rest assured there are many like me who will have your back.”

The JMC student told the Indian Express, after the incident happened she looked around for help, but the people traveling from the bus, but nobody bothered and everybody got busy in shutting their window and later started laughing. Her doubt about the balloon was confirmed when she reached home and the content of the balloon dried and left the hardened white patch on her t-shirt. In a report according to Indian Express, no FIR has been filed yet. The students and teachers of Jesus and Mary College staged a protest at the Delhi Police Headquarters.