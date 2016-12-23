Hold students union elections by 31 Jan: Calcutta University to Colleges

The Calcutta University has directed all colleges, under it ambit, to complete the students union elections by 31 January, 2017.

According to reports, the decision for holding the students union elections was taken after consulting various stake holders.

A Times of India report stated that, Colleges in Howrah will hold elections on 19 January, while colleges in Hooghly and South Paraganas will conduct polls on 31 January.

The specific dates for elections in each of the colleges are likely to be announced in a week’s time.