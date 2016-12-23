Free Press Journal
Hold students union elections by 31 Jan: Calcutta University to Colleges

Hold students union elections by 31 Jan: Calcutta University to Colleges

— By FPJ Web Desk | Dec 23, 2016 11:51 am
Calcutta University

The Calcutta University has directed all colleges, under it ambit, to complete the students union elections by 31 January, 2017.

According to reports, the decision for holding the students union elections was taken after consulting various stake holders.

A Times of India report stated that, Colleges in Howrah will hold elections on 19 January, while colleges in Hooghly and South Paraganas will conduct polls on 31 January.


The specific dates for elections in each of the colleges are likely to be announced in a week’s time.

  • R.N.Ratnam

    Student Unions and Elections ought to be legally abolished. We have enough Elections to divide the Country. Let it not start at the College level.
    If one pushes this matter to a ridiculous level why not Elections in High Schools.After all, what is the difference between a plus 2 student and a University student. It can be as little as 1 year


