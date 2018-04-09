Hindi news channel journalist shot, seriously injured in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A journalist working with Sahara Samay Hindi news channel was on Sunday shot at and seriously injured at his residence in Ghaziabad, police said. He is shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) on Monday as his condition continues to be critical.

Police said four-five unidentified criminals riding two-wheelers went to Anuj Chaudhary’s house in Rajapur locality in Kavi Nagar police station jurisdiction around 6.15 p.m. and fired six shots at Anuj, who was standing at the house entrance.

While two bullets hit him in the abdomen, two hit him in the right arm. The assailants fled the spot, after which Anuj — who is Shramjivi Patrakar Sangh President — was rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in the city. Doctors attending on him said his condition is “critical” and had been taken for surgery. “We are collecting closed-circuit television footage from the area. A team will be formed to arrest the culprits,” SP City Akash Tomar said.

“We told Kavi Nagar Inspector Samarjit Singh that Rs 10 lakh had been paid to sharpshooters to eliminate Anuj, whose wife Nisha Chaudhary is a local councillor from the Bahujan Samaj Party. However, the crime was committed even though the information had been passed on to authorities concerned,” claimed Anuj’s brother-in-law Deepak Tomar. Sahara Samay is a Hindi language 24/7 news channel owned by Sahara India Pariwar.