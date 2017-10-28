Himachal elections 2017: Prakash Rana, Saudi Arabia billionaire files nomination as independent candidate

Free Press Journal
— By Asia News International | Oct 28, 2017 04:51 pm
Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): Prakash Rana, a billionaire living in Saudi Arabia, has filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections.

Rana will be contesting in the Vidhan Sabha polls from Joginder Nagar constituency in Mandi district. He has a diamond merchant and owner of multiple companies in Saudi Arabia.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will be held on November 9 and the result will be declared on December 18.

