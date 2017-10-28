Himachal elections 2017: Prakash Rana, Saudi Arabia billionaire files nomination as independent candidate

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): Prakash Rana, a billionaire living in Saudi Arabia, has filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections.

Rana will be contesting in the Vidhan Sabha polls from Joginder Nagar constituency in Mandi district. He has a diamond merchant and owner of multiple companies in Saudi Arabia.

It was my father’s dream to serve people. I’m here to do that. I Have always donated 10% of my income for people’s welfare: Prakash Rana pic.twitter.com/pr3MpCdiTu

— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2017

Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will be held on November 9 and the result will be declared on December 18.