Himachal Pradesh Board releases answer keys for HP TET 2018, check at hpbose.org

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HP TET 2018 answer key for Shastri and TET Language Teacher (LT) paper. The candidates who have appeared for examination can the answer keys on HPBOSE’s official website hpbose.org. All the students who have appeared in the HP TET examination can challenge against the answer key. The HP TET 2018 was conducted on September 2 and 3. The answer keys are available in PDF format for all four sets, i.e. A, B, C, D. The interested TET aspirants can challenge the answer key of HP TET till September 12 and send all the supporting documents as proof to Assistant Secretary.

Steps to download and challenge the HP TET 2018 answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Now click on ‘TET 2018’

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: You will find the answer key PDF

Step 6: Challenge the answer key if you want

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference