Highlights of PM Narendra Modi’s speech at Parivartan Rally in Dehradun

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Dehradun today to address a Parivartan Rally as a part of Bhartiya Janta Party’s outreach programme to woo voters before the upcoming elections. Modi inaugurated the 900-km ‘Char Dham Highway’ Development programme and paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 2013 flood flash in Uttarakhand.
Here are some highlights of his speech:
- People of Uttarakhand do not wait any longer for development.
- Our country has seen government that have failed to give basic facilities to 125 crore people.
- Politician from other parties should know that by now the people know everything.
- In all these years (60 years) not a single electricity pole had reached to these villages. Now see what happened. This is a government which is dedicated to the poor.
- We have decided that there will be no interview in appointment of Grade 3 and Grade 4 jobs in Indian government.
- Since 40 years, our soldiers were demanding OROP from government. For 40 years, the party which ruled did not think about our soldiers. They never thought about fulfilling their demands. When elections came nearer, they added Rs 500 crore to the OROP budget when it requires more than Rs 10,000 crore.
- We will make an Uttarakhand that out youth does not have to go and live in dirty streets of cities in search of work.
- When someone leaves for Badrinath or Kedarnath Yatra, they keep 2-3 days as a buffer because of uncertainties on the trip. A pilgrims mind should be free of any worries but here people are continuously thinking about what will happen next. Now, because of this highway, the Yatra; will become easy.
- The policy decisions taken in haste can help in ‘Rajniti’ but not in ‘Samajniti’.