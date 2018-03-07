Heavy firing exchanged between India and Pakistan on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy fire on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri and Jammu districts.

Defence Ministry sources said here that the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing in Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors.

“The Pakistanis used small arms, automatics and mortars to target defence and civilian facilities in these areas,” a military official said. “Our troops retaliated strongly and effectively.”